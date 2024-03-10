Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Sunny Celebrities ... Hollywood Gets Lit For Daylight Savings!

3/10/2024 12:30 AM PT
You may have woken up a tad dazed and confused this morning -- time change and all -- but don't fret, because these sunny snaps of celebs will get you goin' and light up your Sunday!

Bright-eyed celebs like Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco started their day off right under the natural light, Jennifer Lopez enjoyed longer days of light with a sun-lit selfie to prove it, and Kylie Jenner was glowing and stayed true to her roots: "Rise N' Shine!"

Your Monday is starting an hour earlier tomorrow, but it's nothing to lose sleep over ... Awaken your senses with these sunny stars!

