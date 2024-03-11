Guess Who This Darling Kid Turned Into!

Before this sweet kiddo from Jericho, New York was singin' and song-writing, she was just winning modeling competitions and gracing the covers of magazines as a youngster, and setting out with big dreams of becoming a star.

A talent from the jumpstart, Justin Bieber saw star power after coming across her cover of "At Last" back in 2012. She's performed at music festivals like Lollapalooza and was featured on David Guetta's song "Blame It On Love."