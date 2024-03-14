Thousands Of Jaromir Jagr Collectibles Stolen Before Bobblehead Night In Pittsburgh

Thursday night was supposed to be Jaromir Jagr bobblehead night in Pittsburgh -- with a packed arena celebrating the Penguins legend -- but those plans went to hell when a cargo shipment carrying thousands of the collectible figurines was stolen!

The Penguins made the gut punch of an announcement Thursday morning, saying, "the shipment carrying the Jagr bobbleheads for tonight’s game has been stolen en route to Pittsburgh" ... after arriving in California.

Pittsburgh is playing the San Jose Sharks at home ... where they intended to honor their former star player.

Jagr spent 11 seasons playing for the Penguins, earning 6 All-Star nods in Pittsburgh.

The celebration was meant to be a bright spot amid a disappointing season for the team.

Despite the fact fans will go home empty-handed tonight, the team says they will deliver on the collectibles.

“We were shocked to be a victim of cargo theft, and we are working closely with local and federal authorities on the investigation,” Penguins executive Kevin Acklin.

“While this unfortunate incident adds to the legend of Jaromir Jagr, who will be in attendance as our guest at tonight’s game, we look forward to resolving this theft and delivering the prized Jagr bobbleheads to their rightful homes, with our fans.”

The org. plans to provide vouchers to fans who can trade them in for a bobblehead in the future ... however, there's no timetable.