Steve Wynn Drops Price of Beverly Hills Home Again, Now $65M

Steve Wynn Slashes Price for Bev Hills Mansion ... Come and Get It!!!

3/14/2024 2:57 PM PT
Steve Wynn's Beverly Hills Home
Steve Wynn seems eager to unload his gigantic Beverly Hills mansion ... because he's once again slashed his asking price, and did so by quite a bit ... TMZ has learned.

The casino mogul's estate -- which was relisted in January for $75 million -- was just recently slashed by $10 million on Thursday. It's now listed for $65 million ... $60 million less than its first asking price of $125 million in April 2021.

And $65 mil sounds like a steal for this property ... as the home boasts 11 beds, 16 baths, over 27,000 square feet of living space, and three acres of land. Not to mention, it also features a family room with a bar, an outdoor lanai and oversized pool, a wine cellar, a state-of-the-art screening room, a resort-sized gym and a massage room.

The amenities are never-ending on this property ... there's even a championship tennis court with its own pavilion. Oh, and we'd be remiss if we didn't mention the outdoor kitchen.

The mansion is also centrally located ... you'll find it seated on a private road off of Los Angeles' famed Sunset Blvd. Here's hoping someone snatches up the property this time around -- because it's clearly worth every penny.

Steve Wynn Through The Years
Steve isn't the first celebrity seller to slash an asking price on a mega-mansion. Last year saw an influx of celebrities unloading luxe properties amid Los Angeles' mansion tax -- which is now imposed on property sales above a certain amount.

Cool Celebrity Cribs
Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency Inc. holds the listing.

