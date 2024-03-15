Guess Who This Boy In His Bucket Hat Turned Into!

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
3/15/2024
Before this boy in his pale yellow collared shirt and bucket hat turned into an actor and stand-up comedian, he was just a spiffy 3-year-old boy looking cool on a park bench, living most of his childhood in Hong Kong before graduating from Beverly Hills High School.

Perhaps he's best known for starring in HBO's comedy series "Silicon Valley," but he also garnered wide attention with his role as Dr. Chan Kaifang on Netflix's "Space Force." And, don't underestimate his list of famous friends ... like his "Crazy Rich Asians" costar Michelle Yeoh.

Can you guess who he is?

