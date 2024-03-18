Kate Middleton Reportedly Spotted Visiting Farm Shop, No Proof or Evidence

Kate Middleton supposedly surfaced in public this weekend near her home -- but the weird thing is ... there's no photo evidence to back it up, just a report citing alleged eyewitnesses.

The Sun floated this story Sunday, claiming the Princess of Wales was out and about Saturday at a local business called the Windsor Farm Shop -- which is about a mile from her family's Adelaide Cottage home.

The shop in question sells a variety of products -- including plants and flowers, baked goods, meats, wines and spirits and more ... basically, it's a little grocery store, only more quaint.

According to the outlet -- which cited anonymous onlookers -- claims these people saw looking "happy, relaxed and healthy" as she was apparently joined by Prince William. The Sun goes on to claim they spent the morning watching their kids playing sports ... noting the three little ones weren't with them as they hit the market.

One alleged eyewitness says they were stunned to see Kate there, on account of the whirlwind of rumors surrounding her health and whereabouts ... but also pointed out the fact that she was walking around proved she was well enough to get out of the house.

Of course, the one problem with this whole story is ... there's no evidence to prove it -- and at a time like this, when misinformation is all over, ya gotta take it with a grain of salt.

Aside from 2 pics that purport to show Kate in the past few weeks -- one of her in the car with her mother and another of her and PW in a car, both of which have come under scrutiny amid the Mother's Day photo fail -- there's no other evidence of Kate out in public.

So, with this in mind, it's hard to believe nobody snapped a photo of her and Kate for this outing ... assuming they actually took it. With all the fervor and speculation -- photograph of KM looking "healthy" is worth its weight in gold right now, and everyone knows it.

Kate isn't expected to resume her Royal duties until at least after Easter -- but no hard date has been set, and no engagement of hers has been announced either.

Remember, Kate underwent abdominal surgery in January and has been sidelined every since. The longer she's been out of the public eye -- the more gossip has kicked up ... and Kensington Palace has been nothing but mum over just about all of it.