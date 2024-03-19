Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Donald Trump Again Hints at Prince Harry Deportation If He's Re-Elected

Donald Trump Again Hints at Prince Harry Deportation ... We'll Have to See!!!

3/19/2024 9:08 AM PT
donald trump main
Getty Composite

Donald Trump once again hinted that he may deport Prince Harry from the U.S. if re-elected as President ... this after the Duke of Sussex admitted to using drugs in his tell-all.

During a sit down with GBN broadcaster Nigel Farage, the ex-Prez made it clear that King Charles' son would not get special privileges regarding his residency in the States if he potentially lied on his visa application.

They Broke Her Heart

Remember, Harry was very candid about his past drug use -- including cocaine, weed and psychedelic mushrooms -- in his memoir "Spare."

While PH's hard-partying ways seem far behind him ... an applicant's past drug use may technically make them ineligible for a visa -- which is why many are curious about what Harry dished on his paperwork.

In response to the chatter, Donald has promised to take action if the Duke's visa had any inaccuracies -- but stayed coy on the specifics of his plan ... just like he had before.

Remember, this ain't the first time DT has suggested Harry may get the boot under a new potential term of his -- but he isn't outright saying the guy's got something to worry about.

Getty

Prince Harry currently resides in the U.S. on a visa, as he's yet to become an American citizen -- something he says he is still considering. His wife, Meghan Markle, is a natural-born U.S. citizen with their children, Archie and Lilibet, being dual citizens.

Prince Harry Through the Years
Launch Gallery
Prince Harry Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

Of course, the election is months away ... so a lot can happen between then and now.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later