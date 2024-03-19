Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Kate Middleton Conspiracy Theorists Say New Video is Not Her!!!

Kate Middleton Conspiracy Theorists Say New Video Ain't Kate!!!

3/19/2024 7:24 AM PT
OUT AND ABOUT
TMZ / The Sun

The new Kate Middleton video -- showing her surfacing for the first time since Xmas -- is bogus, and it's NOT her ... so say a bunch of conspiracy theorists who claim to have receipts.

TMZ's video, shot over the weekend, shows what appears to be a healthy and happy Kate strolling out of a food store with hubby Prince William.

They point to Kate's height relative to William. In previous outings, they say Kate is shorter than she appears in the new video. In previous photos, Kate's eye line hits around William's neck, but in the new video, she's closer to his nose.

kate middleton side by side
TMZ/The Sun/Getty

What's interesting ... in the old photo and new video, Kate is wearing flats, which leads folks online to believe the new video is a fraud.

Kate Middleton & Prince William's Height Difference
Launch Gallery
Kate & William's Height Difference Launch Gallery
Getty

Now there may be an explanation ... in the old photo, Kate seems a bit hunched over, whereas in the new video she's holding her head up high.

kate middleton face side by side
TMZ/The Sun/Getty

The social media crew also believes her hairline is different as is her chin. They say her chin seems stronger in the old photo. On the other hand, she seems thinner than before, which could account for her thinner facial features.

sheds outside Windsor Farm Shop where Kate was at this past weekend
Shutterstock Premier

And, there's something else that leads online sleuths to believe the video was shot during Xmas, not over the weekend. Check out the shed covered in Christmas lights and garland. Thing is, we got a new photo shot Monday, and the lights and garland are still there.

Is This The Real Kate?

Kate is recovering from abdominal surgery, so says the palace ... but her stride is strong as she carries a shopping bag out of the store.

Kate Middleton -- Through the Years
Launch Gallery
Kate Middleton Through the Years Launch Gallery
Getty

We looked at the metadata on the new video -- which showed it was taken on Saturday near the royal couple's home in Windsor.

We covered it all on the latest episode of The TMZ Podcast, available on all podcast platforms.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later