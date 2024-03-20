Donald Trump Says Kate Middleton's Edited Photo is Common Practice

Play video content GBN

Kate Middleton has been getting dragged through the coals over an edited picture of herself and her kids -- but Donald Trump is coming to her defense ... saying she deserves a break.

The ex-Prez spoke up on behalf of the Princess of Wales this week in an interview with GB News -- where DT was asked about the failed Photoshop job that Kate and/or Kensington Palace attempted to pass off as an authentic picture for Mother's Day.

The broadcaster Trump was speaking with, Nigel Farage, suggested he didn't think it was that a big deal and that Kate would bounce back from the scandal -- and The Donald agreed.

He says he doesn't understand what all the fuss is about, especially since doctoring photos and images is somewhat commonplace in Hollywood -- at least that's what Trump thinks anyway. He makes the point that movie stars never quite look like how they're presented.

Play video content 3/16/24 TMZ / The Sun

Granted ... Kate herself isn't so much a Hollywood figure, per se, but his point is well-taken.

In his eyes, a little editing here and there is something just about everyone does -- and he seems to think the public should cut her some slack here. Trump also acknowledges Kate is going through a hard time right now ... but doesn't appear to elaborate beyond that.

We broke the story ... Kate surfaced in public again this past weekend near her home in Windsor, where she was on her own two feet, walking side by side next to Prince William.