Stars Have Had Fun With Photoshop Fails Before Kate Middleton Snafu

Kate Middleton isn't the first notable name to fall victim to a Photoshop fail -- in fact, several celebrities have gone out of their way to lean into ridiculous edits in the past ... just look!

Diplo has purposefully edited pics of himself to feature a nonexistent waist and bulging muscles ... inspiring more than a few laughs from his Instagram followers.

Internet personality Lele Pons once made herself even more bootylicious by expanding the size of her bum thanks to some less-than-subtle editing. She still looked pretty stunning, FWIW.

Arielle Vandenberg -- who is best known for hosting "Love Island USA" before being replaced by Sarah Hyland -- chose to give herself an unrealistic hourglass figure for one doctored bikini pic shared on Instagram.

YouTuber Emma Chamberlain has also gotten in on the fun ... making her head massive in order to look more swole online.

Sadly, none of these edits were as controversial as the Princess of Wales' upload. Remember, the British royal sent the internet into a tizzy over the weekend after fans became convinced that artificial intelligence was used to create the Mother's Day tribute.

After the image became a trending topic online, Kate broke her silence ... saying that she had unsuccessfully photoshopped the pic herself. Perhaps she should upload an even worse edit to poke fun at herself? Unlikely, but we're here for the idea.

BTW, we know the Kardashians are often accused of Photoshop fails -- but that's a whole other topic for another day.