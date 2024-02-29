Kate Middleton's Team Responds to Viral Speculation on Whereabouts

Kate Middleton's team is responding to viral speculation/jokes about why she hasn't surfaced publicly in months -- but they don't find anything funny about all the gossip and chatter.

The Princess of Wales' camp was forced to respond this week after a ton of memes were posted online over the past several days -- several of which were making cracks at her expense over her whereabouts and conjecture over what sort of procedure she had done.

Her rep told Page Six Thursday ... "Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates. That guidance stands."

They also emphasized she continues to be doing well and making progress in her recovery.

As you can see, they didn't address the specific theories that have been floating online -- several of which are wild and salacious ... and which really aren't worth addressing here. Clearly, her camp is taking her health seriously ... and didn't feel the need to fuel the fire.

Still, that's not stopping the internet from making light of her situation ... which is kinda sad.

Fact is ... Kate underwent a very serious surgery that was focused on her abdominal area -- and it sidelined her for a good while. When news broke about her hospitalization last month ... the Palace said she'd be out of the public spotlight until at least Easter.

So, them emphasizing that plan yet again here appears to project some frustration on her team's part -- which is understandable. A lot of people are leaning into these Kate Middleton jokes ... and it's a little cringeworthy to say the least.

We haven't seen Kate out since December ... but we know she's been released from the hospital, and that she's recovering at home. Prince William has been quite attentive ... visiting her at the clinic she was at while she was there, while continuing on with his work too.

He did make a last-minute cancelation on one of his engagements this week for "personal reasons" ... and while many assumed it pertained to his wife, it's just unclear why.

