Prince William, Kate Middleton Family Christmas Card, Casual and Serene

Two takeaways from Prince William and Princess Kate's family XMAS card -- they've scaled down the whole Royal look, and them kids are all grown up!!!

The card's in black and while and jeans seemed to the standard issue for at least some of them, including Kate.

Now the kids ... who knew they grow up so fast? Prince George is 10, Prioncess Charlotte is 8 and Prince Louis is 5. They were all matchy matchy for the shoot.

The card makes the fam look serene ... but there's a lot going on behind the scenes in the wake of Omid Scobie's scorcher, which claims, among other things, Kate and King Charles were the ones who raised concerns over the skin color of the soon-to-be-born first child of Meghan and Harry.

Kate and William have been mum on Scobie's book, but there are reports they might be considering legal action.