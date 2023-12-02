Meghan & Harry Urged to Speak Up on Behalf of Charles Amid Racism Claims

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are being encouraged to speak up on behalf of King Charles after he was named as one of the alleged "Royal racists" -- this per a new report.

The Telegraph cites two sources close to the Royal Family as calling on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to pipe up and defend Chuck amid these renewed claims of racism -- this, of course, after Piers Morgan took it upon himself to ID the King as one of the senior Royals allegedly named in a Dutch translation of a new book touching on the issue.

Play video content TalkTV

The other senior Royal who allegedly made remarks about Archie's skin color and who was named in the book, according to Piers, was Kate Middleton ... Prince William's wife.

Now, the context of what either of them allegedly said has yet to be revealed -- but it was apparently concerning enough for Meghan to bring it up in an interview with Oprah.

Play video content 3/7/21 CBS

Remember, Meghan was careful with how she characterized what was allegedly said ... and what the implication might be. But when Oprah asked if these alleged convos were, perhaps, suggesting that Archie being "brown" and too dark would "be a problem" ... Meghan said it was a safe assumption to make. So, she certainly appeared to cosign that narrative.

Of course, on top of airing her concerns to O, MM also wrote letters to Charles sometime after the fact about these alleged remarks ... a revelation that came to light in Omid Scobie's book, "Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy's Fight for Survival."

It was in this correspondence, according to Scobie, that the people who allegedly made comments about Archie's skin surfaced ... which then somehow leaked in the Netherlands. Those versions were yanked, and Scobie has insisted he doesn't know how the names even got in there in the first place ... claiming he never wrote them down in any draft.

Since 2021 -- when this alleged racism bombshell came to light -- Harry, specifically, has pushed back on what he and Meghan actually alleged about his family at the time. He told a British reporter earlier this year that the media had taken what they said and warped it into a racism accusation. Lately, he's been backpedaling ... merely suggesting implicit bias.

Harry why don’t you speak to your wife to get your lies to match up. Now 2 Royal racists from you claiming your family isn’t racist?#Endgame #OmidScobie



Does Prince Harry Think The Royals are Racist? https://t.co/OGEvSSPDtK via @YouTube — LouLou LA -Flying the Flag for our British Royals (@LouLouLa10) November 25, 2023 @LouLouLa10

Anyway, fast-forward to right now -- as Charles and Kate's names are being thrown around as alleged racists -- and the Telegraph quotes an insider as saying ... "For the couple that talked about ‘death by a thousand no comments’, the silence at this point is deafening."

Another source they quote says it's "interesting" that Harry and Meghan haven't said anything to either confirm or deny the reports of Charles and Kate being the ones who allegedly made these comments ... especially since they once sought the Palace's help when the 2 of them first got together, and Meg's name was getting dragged through the mud.

Meghan and Harry have famously suggested the Palace's silence at the time was done on purpose -- alleging a coordinated campaign was afoot and claiming the Royals have been in bed with the British press ... while hinting that Meg was offered up as the sacrificial lamb.

What's rich here ... apparently, Buckingham Palace and/or Chuck's inner circle now wants them to go to bat for him -- which is the ultimate irony ... this is, if you buy what Meg/Harry have been selling for a long time. Basically, fans of theirs see this as overdue revenge.

The funniest part about all of this is that the whole "racism" storyline has long been dead in the water -- and Harry didn't even really harp on it during his press run for his own book.