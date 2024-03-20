Sydney Sweeney Explains Why 'Madame Web' Flop Was Smart Career Move

Sydney Sweeney's a hall of fame spin doctor, or she's got showbiz all figured out ... because she's explaining why the epic flop of "Madame Web" is actually good for her career.

The actress basically has a strategic business perspective on the film crashing and burning at the box office ... telling GQ UK she's seeing it as a smart move in the grand scheme of things 'cause her involvement in the film has strengthened her ties to the big wigs at Sony.

Sydney says starring in the flick opened doors she wouldn't have access to, otherwise.

Case in point, thanks to her connection with Sony, she managed to get her other movie "Anyone But You" made and even snagged the lead role in the new "Barbarella" movie -- all under the Sony umbrella.

As for directly addressing the "Madame Web" backlash ... Sydney's saying she was just hired as an actor, and was stoked to breathe life into the character.

But when it comes to the fallout from it flopping, she's cool with riding the wave wherever it takes her, especially since she's not in the producer's seat.

IYDK, back in 2020, Sydney actually launched her own production company, Fifty-Fifty Films, which helped the success of her other film, "Anyone But You," costarring Glen Powell.

"Madame Web" didn't quite hit the same mark -- barely scraping together $25.8 million domestically in its opening weekend.

But as far as Sydney's concerned, a movie's plot ain't a deal breaker when it comes to choosing scripts ... she's just focused on building professional relationships.