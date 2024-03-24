MOZART SIGNATURE UP FOR AUCTION!!! Expected to Fetch $100K

For all you Mozart buffs out there, there's a piece of memorabilia up for grabs: his signature -- but here's the catch -- you need some seriously deep pockets if you want to snag it.

Gotta Have Rock and Roll has the legendary composer's signature up for auction -- and it's expected to fetch anywhere from $100k to a whopping $200k -- with the bidding kicking off at $75,000.

Mozart's signature, written in black ink, has been authenticated and graded (NM-MT 8) by PSA/DNA, the top dog in third-party authentication for autographs and memorabilia. So, rest assured, it's the real deal!

Mozart's full name was Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, and he's widely regarded as the most influential Austrian composer of the Classical period ... and his musical legacy continues to resonate and inspire to this day.

Despite his short life -- he passed away at just 35 in 1791 -- Mozart's incredible productivity led to over 800 works spanning nearly every classical genre of his era.