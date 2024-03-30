Becky Lynch Says Relationship With Charlotte Flair Is All 'Love'

Play video content TMZSports.com

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch is opening up about her relationship with longtime frenemy Charlotte Flair … telling TMZ Sports the undercurrent of all of it is "love."

We caught up with The Man in New York City while she was promoting her new book, "The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl" ... and the four-time WWE women's champion went in-depth about the ups and downs she's had with Ric's daughter.

Lynch and Flair -- who spent time on NXT together before moving on to WWE's main roster -- were tight at points ... but, it was fractured at points too.

Lynch, however, revealed she and Flair are now in a good spot -- so much so, Becky actually devoted several pages of her book to the Queen.

"She's been a huge part of my journey in every capacity and such an important part, as best friends, as then enemies and a fallout," Lynch said. "I talk about that [in my book] from my perspective ... but also the undercurrent of all of it is love."

"It's always the people that you love the most that maybe hurt you the most, I know I've hurt her and it's been reciprocal. But, when I think you can come back from all of that, that's the special thing."

Big Time Becks also had some words for her Mania opponent, Rhea Ripley, warning Mami she better enjoy her last few weeks as champ.

"I’ll earn it," Lynch told us. "I’ll beat the bejesus out of her -- make her question why she ever showed up to Philadelphia."

Whatever Lynch’s gameplan is at the showcase of immortals must be viscous ... as she says her daughter might be traumatized if she watches.

"Hopefully she won't be watching too closely 'cause I think she might be a little scared of her mommy if she sees what she does to Rhea Ripley," Lynch said.

Becky Lynch gets a huge pop announcing that she became an American citizen today



📷 @TheMightyBildo #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/rXnbwQ3E6T — Andrew (@bigtimeEST) March 19, 2024 @bigtimeEST