Anna Paquin Attends NYC Film Premiere With a Cane Amid Health Battle

Anna Paquin made her return to the red carpet Wednesday night after a long absence from the public eye due to a mysterious health crisis – and she was using a walking cane.

Still, the Oscar-winning actress looked like a million bucks in her all-black, form-fitting dress -- while propped up by her cane at the Crosby Street Hotel in Manhattan.

Anna posed for photos next to hubby Stephen Moyer -- also decked out in all-black -- at the opening of their new film, "A Bit Of Light." Moyer directed the movie starring Anna who plays Ella -- an alcoholic trying to stay sober.

It was nice to see Anna out and about ... You may recall, Anna went MIA from the red carpet for a long period as she privately battled an undisclosed medical issue.

The star seemed to address her health battles at Wednesday's movie premiere, telling People that her speech and mobility were impacted over the last couple of years, which made her life "difficult."

She also said she was grateful for the support of her husband, calling him "my favorite person to play with."