Porch Thief Steals Package From Home Disguised As Trash, Caught on Video

A person jacked a package off of someone's front porch by dressing up as trash -- a harebrained scheme that would make Wile E. Coyote blush ... even though it worked.

Footage from Sacramento's Omar Gabriel Munoz's doorbell cam is starting to make the rounds -- because it captures a thief who disguised themself as a trash bag ... albeit, one on the move.

Check it out ... you can see the culprit shuffle their way over to the door -- where a package lay -- and swoop it before waddling away. They made strategic pauses along the way too.

Indeed ... it's something straight out of a 'Looney Tunes' episode, and yet the thief got away with it -- not getting caught and making off with the package they stole.

Munoz says he initially couldn't believe his eyes, thinking someone was playing a prank on him -- telling ABC 10, ""At first, I was kind of angry because it was something I was expecting. But at the end of the day, it was kind of funny." Unclear if he saw this after the fact, or was watching it in the act ... in any case, he's not bent out of shape over it.

He adds, "I take everything in the good way because that's part of life. If you see the bad way of everything, you're going nowhere."