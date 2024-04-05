Ex-MLB Star J.J. Hardy Building Baseball Field In Backyard ... Neighbor Furious!!!

Former MLB star J.J. Hardy is clearly not going to win any Neighbor of the Year awards anytime soon ... he's decided to build a mini-baseball field in his backyard -- and it's seriously pissed off those who live next door.

Hardy began construction on his own personal field of dreams at his Chandler, Ariz. mansion a few months ago ... and at least one neighbor is so furious over the ruckus it's caused, she went to a local news station to go public with her gripe.

The woman -- Pam Lang -- told Arizona's Family it's created a bunch of noise in her usually quiet neighborhood ... plus, she said the poles that have been erected in the field are an eyesore.

"Everybody has a right to enjoy their own yard," she said, "but this is something that is beyond what is reasonable to expect your neighbors to tolerate."

"I didn't sign up to live next to a baseball field," she added. "It's like a commercial, like living next to Top Golf, you know?"

Hardy -- who played 13 years in the MLB and earned over $80 million -- still has a ways to go before the field is finished ... and according to Arizona's Family, he must obtain some permits by April 22 in order to officially get it all done.

But based on the images, it seems he believes it's a forgone conclusion, 'cause the project certainly appears to be full steam ahead.