Sarah Jessica Parker Says She Doesn't Deprive Daughters from Junk Food

Sarah Jessica Parker No Junk Food Ban in My House ... My Kids Eat What They Want

Sarah Jessica Parker says she wasn't allowed to eat junk food growing up -- but she's not making the same mistake with her own kids ... letting 'em pig out as they please.

The actress revealed as much on a recent episode of "Ruthie's Table 4" pod, saying she didn't want her 13-year-old daughters to feel like food was the enemy or go nuts when they left the nest by pounding down sweets ... a problem she admits she dealt with in her youth.

Listen for yourself ... SJP says her parents wouldn't let her have dessert in their house growing up -- and she did a total 180 once she moved out on her own.

Parker adds she has trouble turning down certain foods ... seemingly linking this issue with the taboo established during her childhood. In light of that -- SJP says she's trying to implement the opposite with her own children.

Parker says she hopes her girls will eat what they want and truly enjoy the eating experience while finding peace in the figures they have ... noting they're athletes and are healthy.

As for how she's eatin' these days ... Parker says she and husband/fellow actor Matthew Broderick are big on meal prep in their house despite their busy schedules.

Sarah says soup is a fav among the Parker-Broderick clan -- adding it's an easy meal to make when the two adults are busy with their various projects. Pretty interesting, for sure.

