Sarah Jessica Parker 'Deeply Saddened' By Chris Noth Sexual Assault Allegations

Sarah Jessica Parker and her "Sex and The City" costars are breaking their silence on the Chris Noth sexual assault allegations ... giving the alleged victims their full support.

SJP released a statement Monday along with her "And Just Like That" stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis ... saying they are "deeply saddened" to learn of the claims against Noth, who plays Mr. Big in the OG show and reboot.

The trio says ... "We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it."

As we reported ... Noth is facing 3 accusers and he's already been booted by his talent agent. He did not deny having sexual encounters in 2004 and 2015 with the first two accusers, saying both interactions were consensual.

A third woman claims Noth sexually assaulted her in 2010 at an NYC restaurant ... but he says her story is a complete fabrication.

Of course, Noth’s Mr. Big made headlines after the premiere of the ‘SATC’ reboot, dying of a heart attack shortly after working out on a Peloton bike.