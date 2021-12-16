'SATC' Actor Chris Noth Accused of Sexual Assault, Adamantly Denies Claims

Chris Noth -- the actor who famously played Mr. Big in "Sex and the City" as well as the show's reboot -- is now facing allegations of sexual assault from two women, but Noth is coming out strong, calling the claims "categorically false."

A report from The Hollywood Reporter Thursday details the accounts of two women who say they were triggered to come forward and tell their story after seeing Noth reprise his role in the 'SATC' reboot "And Just Like That..."

Noth tells us, "The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."

As for the allegations ... one of the women, Zoe, says she was 22 in 2004 when she and a friend met Noth -- who she'd previously spoken to -- at his apartment pool to hang out. Zoe claims Noth asked her a bunch of questions about her major before giving her a book to take a look at.

Zoe says Noth went to his apartment to take a call, and after a while, she went into his unit to return the book where she says he first kissed her and then forcefully removed her shorts and bikini bottom and raped her as she yelled "Stop!" Zoe told THR she went to the hospital, but wouldn't tell cops who had assaulted her.

A source close to Noth confirms to us that he and Zoe were flirty, but tells us the sexual encounter in his apartment was consensual and Zoe asked to meetup again.

The other woman, Lily, told THR she was 25 in 2015 when she met Noth while working at a VIP server at a NYC nightclub. Lily says the Noth invited her for dinner one night, but the two just ended up drinking and wound up back at the actor's apartment.

Lily claims they started to kiss, but Noth became much more forceful, removing his pants and sticking his penis in her mouth before having sex with her from behind.

Our Noth source confirms the meeting between the two, but says the encounter with Lily was also consensual.