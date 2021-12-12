Peloton Rebuffs 'And Just Like That' Death with Ryan Reynolds Ad

Play video content @VancityRegnolds / Twitter

Ryan Reynolds is here to save Peloton's day -- narrating a new spoof ad that's in direct response to the outrage over Mr. Big dying in the new 'SATC' show. Also ... spoiler alert.

The actor just posted a hilarious 38-second clip, something Peloton apparently whipped up over these past few days. It shows Chris Noth -- who plays Sarah Jessica Parker's love interest throughout the OG series -- yukking it up with actress Jess King.

She stars as the hot Peloton instructor that Big is kinda into during the first couple episodes of 'And Just Like That ..." -- which killed off Carrie's hubby after a Peloton bike ride. As you can see, he's doing just fine ... and even jokingly asks if King wants to go for another ride.

As you've probably heard, CN's death made for a huge twist -- but it also had very real-world ramifications for Peloton ... whose stock price took a nosedive in the wake of the premiere.

Peloton came out and said Big didn't die as a result of riding their bike, but because of what he'd done prior to hopping on ... namely, living large. A company spokesperson responded, "Mr. Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle -- including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks -- and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in Season 6."

They added, "These lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which often is a significant factor, were the likely cause of his death. Riding his Peloton Bike may have even helped delay his cardiac event."