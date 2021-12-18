'SATC' Star Chris Noth Dropped by Agency Amid New Allegations from 3rd Woman

Chris Noth is starting to get the cold shoulder in Hollywood ... he's in the market for a new agent, after his dropped him due to the claims of rape and sexual misconduct.

The "Sex and the City" actor's reps at A3 Artists Agency gave him the ol' heave-ho Friday ... the day after he vehemently denied 2 separate allegations -- one from a woman in 2004, and the other from a woman in 2015.

But, now Noth is facing a 3rd accuser ... a woman, using the pseudonym, Ava, told Daily Beast she was an 18-year-old hostess at an NYC restaurant in 2010 when the actor allegedly sexually assaulted her. She claims he drunkenly groped her and pulled her onto his lap when he had an erection.

Noth's denying that as well ... a rep told People, "The story is a complete fabrication, and the alleged accounts detailed throughout read like a piece of bad fiction. As Chris stated yesterday, he has and would never cross that line."