Seton Hall Wins NIT Thriller, Nearly Flood Locker Room Celebrating

Shaheen Holloway was nearly washed away Thursday night -- as the coach was drenched in his locker room -- moments after his Seton Hall men's basketball team stormed back from 7 down late to secure the NIT championship!

It was awesome!

#1 seeded SHU defeated fellow #1 seeded Indiana State in the NIT title game on Thursday ... in front of a mostly hostile crowd at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The game was tied at 39 at the half and remained close throughout.

Despite being up 7 late in the second half, Seton Hall mounted a comeback, taking the lead, and then surviving as Indiana State jacked up several potential game-winning threes.

The shots didn't fall, and when the horn rang, the scoreboard read Seton Hall 79, Indiana State 77.

Cue the confetti, it was time to celebrate ... and that's exactly what the Pirates did, both on the court, and in the locker room.

Head coach Shaheen Holloway, a former star player at SH, knew what was about to come as he prepared to enter the winning locker room. Sha even removed his watch (smart man!)

After unsuccessfully recruiting someone to walk in his place, Holloway opened the door ... and cue the waterworks. Coach was doused with two massive coolers full of what appeared to be ice water.

Brrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr!🥶

There was also a touching moment on the court.

Indiana State star Robbie Avila, aka Cream Abdul-Jabbar, was devastated over the loss, and was slumped over on the court. Holloway saw Avila, and walked over to the breakout star to console him, urging the big man to keep his head up.

As a @SetonHall alum, I'm thrilled about our NIT championship win. What truly stood out was witnessing our coach, @CoachSha10, directly encourage Robbie Avila to stay positive and to literally keep his head up. A genuine leader motivates, regardless of team affiliation. #HALLin pic.twitter.com/9XaA58RujH — Mohamad Mirghahari (@mirghahari) April 5, 2024 @mirghahari

Seton Hall, of course, was snubbed by the NCAA tourney committee ... they should've been in the field, and the NIT win further cements it.