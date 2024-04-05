'YELLOWSTONE' ACTOR COLE BRINGS PLENTY FOUND DEAD ... Days After Going Missing

Cole Brings Plenty -- best known for the "Yellowstone" spinoff "1923" -- has been found dead in Kansas ... this less than a week after he went missing, law enforcement has confirmed.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Friday they discovered Cole -- whose uncle Mo Brings Plenty stars in "Yellowstone" -- late Friday morning in a wooded area after a person noticed an unoccupied vehicle nearby and notified authorities.

Johnson County deputies are currently leading the investigation ... and investigators are still present at the scene. The exact circumstances of his death have yet to be revealed.

Cole was last seen on Sunday evening in Kansas City ... and his disappearance came after he was named as a suspect in a domestic violence investigation.

An affidavit was submitted by Lawrence Police to the District Attorney for Cole's arrest following an Easter morning incident -- which allegedly involved a female screaming for help.

Lawrence PD mentioned officers rushed to the scene, but Cole bolted before they got there.

The "Yellowstone" family, including Cole Hauser, Michelle Randolph, and Kelsey Asbille didn't waste a moment rallying behind Cole's dad, Joseph, and sister Belle, to appeal for any info on his whereabouts.

Cole was 27.