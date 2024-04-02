'Yellowstone' Star's Nephew Missing Amid Domestic Violence Investigation

The stars of "Yellowstone" are speaking out as their costar Mo Brings Plenty is currently looking for his ... who's been reported missing, and who's also wanted by cops.

Cole Hauser -- who plays Rip Wheeler on the Paramount Network drama -- took to Instagram to ask his followers to share any information they may have with police about Cole Young Plenty's whereabouts ... who's Mo Brings' biological nephew.

He added ... "He was last seen on Easter evening in Kansas City."

"Yellowstone" costars Michelle Randolph and Kelsey Asbille shared similar pleas on social media as well, as they too asked their fans to assist in the search for Cole. The bizarre thing is that ... it's unclear if Cole is missing under suspicious circumstances, or if he's on the run.

Mo's nephew's disappearance comes after he was named as a suspect in a domestic violence investigation. Lawrence Police say an affidavit was submitted to the District Attorney for Cole's arrest after an incident Easter morning allegedly left a female screaming for help.

Lawrence PD states officers responded to the scene, but Cole fled before they arrived. He was last seen driving southbound on the 59 Highway in a 2005 Ford Explorer, which featured a Kansas license plate.

In the aftermath of that, Cole was reported as missing -- and his father, Joseph, begged for his son to call him on Facebook. He added ... "His family is very worried about him ... He hasn't messaged me or called me back, I have some of our family and friends in the area looking for him."

Cole's sister Belle shared his missing poster on Instagram Tuesday -- which described the model as 5' 10" with long, black hair and brown eyes.