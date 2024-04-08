Steve Jobs' Signed Offer Of Employment From 1986 On Sale For $95K

A job offer letter signed by none other than Steve Jobs is up for grabs ... and could be yours if you've got close to $100K burning a hole in your pocket.

Momentsintime.com is offering a January 1986 letter addressed to Caroline Rose, offering her a gig at Jobs' tech company NeXT, which was acquired by Apple a decade later -- and for $95,000, you could own a slice of Silicon Valley history.

The letter not only offers Rose a starting salary of $50,000 .... but also informs her, "If you’re as good as you tell us you are (and we expect), your salary will increase."

Basically, if she impressed, she would've been earning up to $65,000 by August 1987. That would've been one heck of a golden opportunity back in the day!

The offer also outlined an impressive benefits package and even offered Rose the chance to snag shares of the Palo Alto-based company, which had its start in 1985.

Seems like anything tied to SJ is pure gold in the memorabilia world! Just last month, a signed movie stub raked in a cool $14,653.