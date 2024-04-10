LeVar Burton's Deal to Host, EP CW's 'Trivial Pursuit' Show Official

LeVar Burton is officially in on the game ... 'cause after lengthy contract negotiations he's sealed the deal on his gig with "Trivial Pursuit," TMZ has learned.

Network sources tell us LeVar has officially locked in the deal to host and executive produce the revived version of the game show for The CW -- this after he and his team had been in negotiations with the network since last fall.

We're told LB will be in New York Thursday at the Nexstar/CW upfronts where the news will become official to the world.

TMZ broke the story in August 2023 … LaVar and his team were in deep negotiations with the network. As we reported, there would be an initial 12-episode order for the series.

At the time, we were told the venture came together when Hasbro -- the toy company that owns the rights to 'TP' -- brought LB into the mix as a potential host after he famously got snubbed by Sony execs for the "Jeopardy!" hosting job a few years ago.

In case you didn't know, "Trivial Pursuit" has players test their smarts by answering a variety of trivia questions, touching on several different categories.