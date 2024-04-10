TMZ TV Hot Takes: Billy Dee Williams, Ricky Martin, Jason Kelce

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
TMZ TV Hot Takes Billy Dee Williams' Surprising Take on Blackface ... Ricky Martin's Alleged Erection, Jason Kelce's WWE Future

We hope your week is speeding by .... but here are some TMZ TV hot takes if you need a little pick-me-up.

TMZ Live

DO WHAT YOU WANNA DO???
TMZ.com

First up on "TMZ Live," Charles and Mike discuss Billy Dee Williams' surprising stance on blackface ... as the 'Star Wars' alum told Bill Maher he believes actors should be allowed to do "anything."

TMZ on TV

FUN AT THE SHOW
TMZ.com

Next, on "TMZ TV," the crew weighs in on Ricky Martin's apparent erection while onstage at a Madonna concert. Spoiler: Not everyone's convinced the "She Bangs" singer had a boner!!!

TMZ Sports

KELCE-MANIA!!!
TMZSports.com

Finally, on "TMZ Sports," Mojo and Mike break down the possibility of Jason Kelce joining the WWE after his WrestleMania appearance.

