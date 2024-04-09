Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
TMZ TV Hot Takes: Morgan Wallen Arrest, Solar Eclipse, Jon Jones

Monday has rolled around again ... and TMZ's kicking off the week with the best Hot Takes in Hollywood!

FACING THREE FELONIES
Harvey and Charles break down country star Morgan Wallen's arrest for throwing a chair off a downtown Nashville bar's roof on "TMZ Live."

HAPPY ECLIPSE DAY!
The "TMZ on TV" crew weighs in on the solar eclipse sweeping North America and answers the burning question on everyone's minds: Is it worth camping out for hours just to catch a glimpse of darkness?

DENYING THE ACCUSATIONS
TMZ Sports gets into UFC star Jon Jones' denial he threatened a drug tester after the UFC-certified official turned up at his New Mexico home last weekend.

