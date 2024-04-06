TMZ TV Hot Takes: Taylor Swift Dive Bar, Diddy's Son Sued, Bronny James
TMZ TV Hot Takes Taylor Swift At WeHo Dive Bar ... Diddy's Son Accused of Sexual Assault, Bronny's Draft Stock
Saturdays are for the boys ... and TMZ TV hot takes, too. Check out the best clips from the past week!
TMZ Live
Starting on "TMZ Live," where Harvey and Charles talk Taylor Swift hanging out in a West Hollywood dive bar ... without her better half, Travis Kelce.
TMZ on TV
On "TMZ on TV," our team tackles sexual assault allegations leveled against Diddy's son King Combs ... and, they discuss the shocking connection between this lawsuit and another case Puffy's facing.
TMZ Sports
And, former Lakers star Byron Scott says Bronny James will take a pay cut just to go pro ... this after Bronny officially declared for the NBA Draft despite dealing with a heart attack in his first collegiate season.
Check your local listings for when TMZ is on in your area or catch up on past episodes!