TMZ TV Hot Takes: Michael Jackson's Accusers, Joe Rogan Slams 'The View,' Chelsea Green Speaks Out

The Joe Rogan Experience/Getty

The weekend is almost upon us ... and what better way to celebrate than with some TMZ TV hot takes???

TMZ Live

A STEP TOO FAR?
TMZ.com

Let's kick things off with "TMZ Live," where Harvey and Charles break down Michael Jackson's production company's attempt to block accusers Wade Robson and James Safechuck from getting his criminal file -- 'cause they think they're trying to get pics of his junk.

TMZ on TV

TELL US HOW YOU REALLY FEEL
TMZ.com

Next, on "TMZ on TV," the crew discusses Joe Rogan railing against "The View" and their controversial stances. ICYMI ... the podcaster called the long-running show a "rabies-infested hen house."

TMZ Sports

SERIOUSLY???
TMZSports.com

Finally, on "TMZ Sports," Mojo and Mike catch up with WWE superstar Chelsea Green, after she was kicked out of a hotel for being confused for an escort.

Check your local listings for when TMZ is on in your area or catch up on past episodes!

