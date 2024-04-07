Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

TMZ TV Hot Takes: Angelina Claims Brad Abused Her, Bianca Censori's Racy Outfit, Blake Proehl on 'American Idol'

TMZ TV Hot Takes Angelina Jolie Claims Brad Pitt Abused Her ... Bianca Censori's Outfit, Former NFLer on 'Idol'

New-Recap-Template.
Getty/Backgrid/Fremantle Productions Composite

It's Sunday, and -- before we head back for another hard week at work -- let's take a look at some of last week's hottest topics.

TMZ Live

NEW ALLEGATIONS
TMZ.com

On "TMZ Live," Harvey and Charles discuss Angelina Jolie's claim Brad Pitt abused her for years during their marriage as well as a new super restrictive NDA Angelina says Brad's trying to get her to sign.

TMZ on TV

PUSHIN' THE ENVELOPE
TMZ.com

Meanwhile, our crack team at "TMZ on TV" analyzes another racy Bianca Censori outfit while out to dinner with Kanye West ... though a question of comfort sparks debate in the newsroom.

TMZ Sports

FROM THE FIELD TO THE STAGE
TMZSports.com

And, our sports team sits down with two-time Super Bowl champ Ricky Proehl to talk about his son Blake -- another former NFL player -- advancing to the top 24 on "American Idol."

Check your local listings for when TMZ is on in your area or catch up on past episodes!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later