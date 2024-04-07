TMZ TV Hot Takes: Angelina Claims Brad Abused Her, Bianca Censori's Racy Outfit, Blake Proehl on 'American Idol'

It's Sunday, and -- before we head back for another hard week at work -- let's take a look at some of last week's hottest topics.

On "TMZ Live," Harvey and Charles discuss Angelina Jolie's claim Brad Pitt abused her for years during their marriage as well as a new super restrictive NDA Angelina says Brad's trying to get her to sign.

Meanwhile, our crack team at "TMZ on TV" analyzes another racy Bianca Censori outfit while out to dinner with Kanye West ... though a question of comfort sparks debate in the newsroom.

And, our sports team sits down with two-time Super Bowl champ Ricky Proehl to talk about his son Blake -- another former NFL player -- advancing to the top 24 on "American Idol."