TMZ TV Hot Takes: Angelina Claims Brad Abused Her, Bianca Censori's Racy Outfit, Blake Proehl on 'American Idol'
TMZ TV Hot Takes Angelina Jolie Claims Brad Pitt Abused Her ... Bianca Censori's Outfit, Former NFLer on 'Idol'
It's Sunday, and -- before we head back for another hard week at work -- let's take a look at some of last week's hottest topics.
TMZ Live
On "TMZ Live," Harvey and Charles discuss Angelina Jolie's claim Brad Pitt abused her for years during their marriage as well as a new super restrictive NDA Angelina says Brad's trying to get her to sign.
TMZ on TV
Meanwhile, our crack team at "TMZ on TV" analyzes another racy Bianca Censori outfit while out to dinner with Kanye West ... though a question of comfort sparks debate in the newsroom.
TMZ Sports
And, our sports team sits down with two-time Super Bowl champ Ricky Proehl to talk about his son Blake -- another former NFL player -- advancing to the top 24 on "American Idol."
Check your local listings for when TMZ is on in your area or catch up on past episodes!