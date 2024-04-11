Planet Fitness Member Arrested For Indecent Exposure, Identified As Woman

A Planet Fitness gymgoer was arrested after allegedly walking around totally naked in the women's locker room ... claiming they identified as a woman, something the gym didn't buy.

Christopher Miller -- identified as male by online booking records -- was arrested in Gastonia, NC Thursday for indecent exposure after gymgoers claim he walked into the women's locker room at a local Planet Fitness.

A shocked woman reportedly called the police when she saw Miller, telling the 9-1-1 operator a fully naked man wouldn't leave the room ... adding he identified himself as a woman when asked to do so.

According to WSOC-TV, eyewitnesses they spoke to say Miller repeatedly asked a woman in the locker room to lotion one another up and then hop in the shower with him.

Planet Fitness made a statement to the New York Post about the alleged incident ... saying the safety of employees and customers of the brand is PF's number one priority.

This new incident comes a few weeks after the gym company's stock started to tank at least in part due to the company’s reaction to a woman who purportedly filmed another gymgoer -- who also identified as a transgender woman -- shaving over a sink.

The woman reportedly had her membership revoked at her local Planet Fitness in Fairbanks, Alaska ... while the shaving individual was allowed to return despite some public outrage.

PF made it clear it allows trans people to use whatever bathroom matches their self-reported gender identity ... though it would be quick to boot those trying to abuse the policy and/or harass other gymgoers.

Play video content 03/11/24 Facebook / Patricia Silva