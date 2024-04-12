Ben McLemore Addresses Rape Accusation, Adamant He's Innocent!

Ben McLemore is breaking his silence days after he was arrested and charged with rape, adamantly claiming he's not guilty of the horrific crime!

The 10-year NBA vet was arrested Tuesday on a first-degree rape charge in Multnomah County, Oregon ... and later transferred to Clackamas County Jail on Wednesday.

McLemore, who was released after posting bond, addressed the sex crime accusation in a statement Thursday night.

“I did not rape this woman,” the 31-year-old said. “I am not sexually abusive. I have never pursued a sexual relationship when I understood the woman was not interested in me and acting willingly.”

As for what he's accused of doing ... Police say a woman claims McLemore sexually assaulted her at his Lake Oswego home in 2021 when BM was a member of the Portland Trail Blazers.

According to police, the investigation was delayed because McLemore was out of the country, playing professional basketball in China, Greece and Spain.

McLemore is facing one count of unlawful sexual penetration and two counts of sexual abuse, in addition to the first-degree rape charge.

The former Kansas University men's basketball star is obviously frustrated with how the case has been handled by authorities so far.

“I met every request they made of me, immediately and professionally," McLemore said.

"I indicated that I was interested in testifying in the grand jury but was refused that opportunity. When my attorneys were informed of the charges, we immediately made plans for me to return to the United States for the first court appearance -- and informed all law enforcement authorities and the Court of my travel plan."

"I could not have done more to assist in the process.”