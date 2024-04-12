Liver King Giving Away $1K a Day for 1,000 Days, Spreading Love and Peace

Liver King has a new flex, and this one's got nothing to do with his famous physique ... it's all about spreading good vibes, and handing out lots of cold hard cash.

The fitness influencer tells TMZ he's giving away a grand a day on X (formerly Twitter) for 1,000 days as part of his game plan to swap out the internet's hate fest for some good ol' love and peace.

LK tells us tossing cash into the mix will hopefully help angry and hurting folks flip their mindset to a positive, winning one -- and he's walking proof a mental makeover is totally possible.

The social media star confesses he used to nitpick everything too ... but once he switched to a more positive vibe, everything around him started looking up.

Liver King says the dough -- $1 million over nearly 3 years -- is coming straight from his own pocket ... and to get a chance to win it, all you've got to do is drop a love-filled or positive comment on his daily posts on X.

The comment with the most likes, or hearts, for that day, takes home the cash ... which he'll send via PayPal.

At the end of the day, he knows $1K can be a big deal, but points out money comes and goes. What he really hopes is this winning mindset sticks around and changes the course of people’s lives.