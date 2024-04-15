Gordon Ramsay's London Pub Infiltrated By Squatters

A gastropub that was once under Gordon Ramsay's control is now being run by a group of people who pulled up and called the place home ... and cops can't kick them out.

The York & Albany pub and hotel in London is currently being occupied by at least six squatters -- who appear to have barged in and cozied up at some point this month ... something that's on the local police's radar, but which they say they can do nothing about.

The Metropolitan Police told British media outlets that the squatters' presence was a civil matter and that until a crime is committed ... they're handcuffed in terms of booting them.

The squatters that have been seen coming and going in recent days have certainly made the pub their own ... boarding up windows, napping on couches inside and having their way with the building. They've even put up a notice outside saying they have every right to be there.

They say there's always at least one person there and that any attempt to remove them is against the law. They add, "If you want to get us out you will have to issue a claim for possession in the county court or in the High Court" ... signing off as "The Occupiers."

The reason they believe they're all clear legally is because, in England, squatters can technically take over a non-residential building (such as this one) without much issue.

As for whether the pub was actually being tended to before the squatters busted in ... it's not really clear at this point. This restaurant had been leased to Gordon years ago, and in the past decade, he'd been trying to get off the lease in a long and complicated legal battle.