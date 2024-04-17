Riley Strain's Family Slam Frat Brothers for Partying After He Went Missing

Play video content News Nation

Riley Strain's family just dragged his fraternity brothers through the coals on national TV -- claiming they didn't seem to care that he'd gone missing ... allegedly going partying instead.

The late 22-year-old's mother, father and stepfather did an interview with NewsNation Tuesday night -- and much of the 15-minute segment was dedicated to slamming Riley's fellow Delta Chi members who were with him the night he went missing in Nashville.

According to the family, they didn't notify cops about Riley until the next day ... and they go on to claim that when the family showed up, they continued on with their itinerary.

Specifically ... Strain's family says the frat bros went to their formal, and pretty much kept partying in Nashville while Riley's loved ones desperately searched for him. You can tell his brood is pissed about it ... and they even go so far as to claim the frat bros know more than they're letting on, alleging they haven't even reached out to the family for further assistance.

In terms of timeline ... the family now says they know Riley was at 3 other bars before he showed up at Luke Bryan's -- all tied to big-time country stars. Riley apparently wasn't even at Luke's for very long either ... just about 20 minutes or so before he was booted.

As we reported ... Riley's mom said he'd texted her at one point to say one of his drinks tasted odd -- but they now say they don't know if he was at Luke's bar when that happened.

Still, they believe this drink might've been spiked and that it might've played a part in his disappearance. The family believes they haven't been provided all the info as they've done their own investigation ... but say they think there's something nefarious afoot in his death.

The family says they haven't been given all the info they need to put this matter to bed -- and from the way they're talking, it sounds like they're not gonna let it go either.

Like we told you ... Riley was found dead nearly two weeks after his mysterious disappearance -- and thus far, cops are saying there's no sign of foul play here.