Adrien Broner Says Devin Haney Needs To Fight Him Next

Adrien Broner says Devin Haney needs him now more than ever -- after suffering the first loss of his career on Saturday -- with AB challenging the 31-1 boxer to a fight!

34-year-old Broner, 35-4, made a video addressing 25-year-old Haney after Saturday's fight at Barclays in Brooklyn ... one of the most shocking upsets of the year.

"I know everybody waiting on my reaction, but I'mma just tell the truth," Broner said in an Instagram video.

"Ay Devin! You gotta fight me now n****! S***, right now, you need me n****!"

The fight offer was followed by some trolling ... AB took a shot at Haney's father, Bill, who he's had beef with for some time.

"Hold on, anybody seen Bill? Where the f*** is Bill at?!" Broner said. "Nah, we know where Devin at. Devin probably trying to get his thoughts together and s***. He'll be alright."

"Where the f*** Bill at?! Bill?!"

Broner wasn't the only boxer throwing shade at the Haneys ... Gervonta 'Tank' Davis, the only fighter to beat Ryan Garcia, also trolled Devin and his crew.

"Forget Devin.. WHERE BILL AT WHERE DIRT AT!!!!!!!!!" Davis said on X. "And what about you d**k riding ass people."

"I’m still coming to get n***** .. it’s not over! N***** gotta see me!"

And, of course, Garcia -- who was a significant underdog after a bizarre fight camp -- also took shots, too ... saying Haney broke his jaw during the fight.