Gardening Stars ... Celebs Soiled Themselves For Earth Day!

Celebs Gardening ... Stars Going Green!
Today marks Earth Day ... a day to celebrate Mother Nature and display acts of kindness to our planet. And, of course, Hollywood is on trend with GO GREEN, so come plow some dirt and hit the gardens with the stars!

A big GREEN thumbs up for David Beckham and daughter, Harper who posed for a plant selfie, while Christie Brinkley picked up her gardening tools in her organic vegetable and flower garden. And, Cody Simpson was a total force of nature, planting and promoting his love for horticulture.

Scour through our gallery of Celebs Gardening ... it'll have you feeling dirty!

