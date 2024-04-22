NASCAR's Geico 500 Ends With Massive Crash At Talladega, Multiple Cars Involved

A brutal crash went down in the closing moments of NASCAR's Geico 500 at Talladega on Sunday ... taking out several cars in the final lap and paving the way for Tyler Reddick to come away with the win.

The dramatic moment took place right before the checkered flag was waved ... when Michael McDowell -- who led 36 laps of the race -- triggered the chaos after attempting to block Brad Keselowski.

Michael McDowell spins!



Tyler Reddick wins!



Huge crash behind him at Talladega! #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/yKIJ9xFTmO — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) April 21, 2024 @NASCARonNBC

The two traded places multiple times, but McDowell's last effort made contact with Keselowski ... and that's when Michael's Ford Mustang turned sideways and caused the massive wreck.

A bunch of drivers lost control on the racetrack, crashing into each other, including one car that went airborne onto the wall. Thankfully, none of the drivers reported any serious injuries.

Many ended the race shaking their heads, but the 23XI driver was clearly thrilled with the result ... 'cause he was able to dodge the pileup and get his first win at Talladega.

Michael Jordan with Tyler Reddick’s son after his dad’s win at Talladega. pic.twitter.com/h6i7FCXEeT — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 21, 2024 @yashar

Michael Jordan was proud of his driver's crazy win ... and celebrated with his family, including Reddick's son.