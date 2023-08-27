NASCAR Driver Ryan Preece Survives Wild Crash During Florida Race

NASCAR speed demon Ryan Preece is lucky to be alive after his car wildly flipped over nearly a dozen times during a race in Florida.

Preece was zooming around the track in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs stock car race at Daytona International Speedway Saturday night when he ran into some serious trouble.

Check out the video ... with just six laps to go, Preece's car suddenly cuts across the track and goes airborne before tumbling over 10 times and coming to a stop in the infield.

A medical team responded, helping Preece out of his mangled car, which appeared to be on fire. Preece was placed on a stretcher and rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

It's not clear what caused the accident in the 16-car race, which was won by Chris Buescher. As a result of his loss, Preece was eliminated from the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

Ryan Preece provided an update after his scary crash and flip at Daytona. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/XRhBC1tVUQ — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) August 27, 2023 @NASCARonNBC