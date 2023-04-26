NASCAR's Alex Bowman Fractures Vertebra In Wild Crash ... Could Miss One Month

Play video content 34 Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series driver Alex Bowman suffered a fractured vertebra in a horrifying car accident at a sprint car race this week ... and now, he'll be sidelined for up to a month.

The scary incident took place in the opening heat of a race in the High Limit Sprint Car Series in West Burlington, Iowa. Bowman -- in the #55 car -- collided with Conner Morrell after hitting his rear tire -- resulting in both cars flying through the air.

Looking like a scene out of an action movie, both cars suffered significant damage. Somehow, both drivers got out of their vehicles and were able to walk away. But unfortunately for Bowman, he later discovered he had a fractured vertebra.

In a statement released via his Twitter, Bowman said he is feeling okay and is focused on healing and resting to ensure he can return to the race track ASAP.

"Being out of the car is never an update any driver wants to make," Bowman said. "I’ll be doing everything I can at home to help ensure my recovery is as quick as possible to get back in the 48 car soon."

Bowman -- whose first cup series came in 2014 at the Daytona 500 -- has won seven races in the series. He has also raced in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

No word on Conner Morrell's status following the crash ... but being able to walk away from a scary scene like this at least inspires confidence that Morrell will be good in the long run.