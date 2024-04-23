Kim Kardashian Says A Lot of Weird Rumors About Her Are True

Play video content ABC

Kim Kardashian confirmed that a lot of strange rumors about her are true -- including a ton of quirks and habits that she was happy to cop to ... and honestly, it's pretty relatable.

The reality star went on 'Kimmel' Monday night to chop it up about her 'American Horror Story' finale that's airing this week ... and Jimmy did a fun little segment with her that was all about addressing hearsay about her from over the years.

As it turned out, it was a bunch of stuff that none of us had ever really heard about her -- so maybe this was all just gossip that'd been floating around among Hollywood's elite.

In any case ... Kim tackled them head-on, and it was interesting. For starters, Kim says she uses a blow dryer on all her jewelry before putting it on -- and the reason is because she doesn't like cold metal touching her. Sounds like this might even apply to metal outfits too.

There are other nuggets of truth in here as well ... like the fact that Kim washes her feet before bed each night, plus her celebrating her 14th birthday at MJ's Neverland Ranch.

It's funny, 'cause most of the "rumors" JK laid out turned out to be real ... there was only one ridiculous fake factoid that was BS -- and it had to do with her lower half extremities. BTW, this was the first interview Kim did since the Taylor Swift swipe ... no mention of that though.

