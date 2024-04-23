Milan Lucic's Wife Files For Separation 5 Months After Alleged Dom. Violence Incident

Milan Lucic and his wife are officially splitting up ... TMZ Sports has learned Brittany Lucic just filed for separation from the NHL star some five months after the two were allegedly involved in a domestic dispute.

Court records show Brittany submitted the documents on Monday evening ... citing "irreconcilable differences."

She listed the date of their marriage as July 19, 2012 ... and their date of separation as Nov. 17, 2023 -- the day before Milan was arrested for allegedly getting physical with Brittany during a disagreement.

Authorities claimed that amid an argument over the location of his phone, Milan put his hands on Brittany. Milan was charged with assault and battery on a family member -- but the case was ultimately dismissed weeks later in February after Brittany declined to testify against the hockey player.

In her filing Monday, Brittany asked for custody of the couple's three kids ... as well as spousal support. She did request Milan get supervised child visitation.

Milan -- a Stanley Cup winner who's played in over 1,100 games in his NHL career -- re-signed with the Bruins prior to the start of the 2023-24 season ... although he hardly played due to an injury he suffered early on.