Bloody Horse On The Loose In London, Wild Ride of Chaos & Injuries

Escaped military horses wreaked havoc through the London streets during morning rush hour ... causing injuries and leaving a bloody trail of destruction in their wake.

The pics are quite the wild sight ... 5 horses from the Life Guards, part of the prestigious Household Cavalry, tore through the streets Wednesday morning, and one white horse even seemed to be drenched in blood -- whether its own or someone else's is unclear.

The British army confirmed in a statement the frenzied gallop started when the horses were spooked during an extended exercise.

NEW: Runaway horses are currently on the loose in Central London



One horse is covered in blood after colliding with a bus



Police are working with the Army to locate them

Apparently, some concrete fell off a conveyor belt on a construction site, and when it hit the ground it touched off a chain reaction of chaos.

5 out of 7 horses bolted, and 4 soldiers were unseated from their horses ... leaving 3 of them injured during the chaotic escape. They're currently being evaluated in the hospital, but their injuries aren't life-threatening.

As for the horses, they covered about 6 miles across London in a staggering 2 hours ... with reports emerging of them crashing into vehicles and knocking someone down on the street.

Just before 10 AM UK local time, London police tweeted officers had contained 2 of the horses. Half an hour later, Westminster police confirmed they found the rest.