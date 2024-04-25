Guess Who This Baby Boy In Overalls Turned Into!
Before this sweet boy wearing striped overalls turned into an American actor and comedian, he was just a cool New York City kid, cruising the concrete jungle with big dreams of making it in the entertainment industry.
After appearing on "The Rosie O'Donnell Show" back in 1996, he went on to act on "The Amanda Show" and made his film debut in "Snow Day".
Yes, he's probably most known for his starring roles on Nickelodeon during the early to mid-2000s, but he's also a popular YouTuber often discussing his comedic lifestyle to his 3.5 million subscribers.