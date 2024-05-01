Guess Who This Lil' Performer Turned Into!

Before this lil' cutie with buns turned into a singer and global icon, she was playin' a friendly game of Texas hold 'em, growing up in Houston, with her destiny being great from the time she was just a little one!

Aside from decades of great songs and performances from this mega star, she's also hit the big screen showcasing her acting skills ... "The Pink Panther" and "Dream Girls" just to shout out a couple.

The only gal she may need to watch out for stealing her thunder is her dancing daughter!