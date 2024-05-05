‘Lord of the Rings,’ ‘Titanic’ Actor Bernard Hill Reportedly Dead at 79

Bernard Hill -- a character actor known for his roles in some of the biggest late-‘90s and early-2000s flicks -- has died ... according to reports.

Multiple outlets are reporting Hill passed away early Sunday morning, saying they the news confirmed with Hill's agent Lou Coulson. Some of Hill's friends and former costars -- like actress Barbara Dickson -- also spread the news on social media.

Hill got his start in the film and TV industry back in the early 1970s via appearances on popular British shows like “Rooms,” “Village Hall,” and “Crown Court.”

After a decade, he landed his first major role ... playing troubled father Yosser Hughes in the TV miniseries drama “Boys From The Blackstuff” for which he received his first of two BAFTA nominations.

American audiences will remember him for his later work ... he played Edward Smith -- captain of the ill-fated Titanic in the 1997 James Cameron film and King Theoden in the second and third 'Lord of the Rings' films.

Other credits include ... Clint Eastwood’s “True Crime,” “Wimbledon,” “Paranorman,” “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” “Unforgotten,” “Wolf Hall,” “The Scorpion King,” “Vin,” “Jackanory,” “The Bounty,” “Runners” and a whole lot more.

He will appear in the newest season of Martin Freeman's show "The Responder -- set to premiere Sunday.

Bernard is survived by his wife, Marianna and son Gabriel. He was 79.